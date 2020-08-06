Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


GYPSY JANE SPURLOCK, 84, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born February 7, 1936, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Andrew and Eva Gibson Ross. She is also preceded in death by all of her siblings, one granddaughter and a very special nephew. She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard H. Spurlock Jr.; one daughter, Debra L. Parrish (Michael); two sons, Michael H. Spurlock (Terry) and Leonard H. Spurlock III; eight grandchildren, Tamela Clower (Chris), Timothy Gibson (Linda), Krista Nutter (Cody), Brandon Spurlock (Sheena), Ariah Chaney (Michael), Bethany Racer (Chris), Brittany Ballard (Joey), Leonard Spurlock IV; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Spurlock-Parrish Cemetery, Ona, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.