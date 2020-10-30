H.O. “JACK” MORRIS JR., 90, of Huntington, W.Va., and Hilton Head, S.C., passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 22, 1930, in Ansted, W.Va., a son of the late Harold Otis Morris Sr. and Hallie Thomasson Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Kenton and Ailene Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Rose Zella Morris; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Dr. Jim Butler of Barboursville and Beth and Edward Clatworthy of Inverness, Florida; one son and daughter-in-law, Hal Morris and Loretta Weiss-Morris of Hopatcong, N.J.; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Joyce Morris of Florida; grandchildren, Eric Butler, Amy Parsons (Matt), Julie Pyles (Ashley), Joe Clatworthy and Andrea Clatworthy; three great-grandchildren, Asa, Amelia and Latisha; and many nieces and nephews. Jack Morris loved his family more than anything. At 20 years old, he married his 17-year-old bride, skipping college to make their own home and start a family (being head over heels in love, apparently). He went to work for The Nickel Plant, as we knew it, and in very little time was working with their first computers, in payroll. He continued learning computers as they developed, and was highly valued by the company. In the mid-1950s, he bought a tiny cheap house that needed all-new plumbing and electricity, and he created all that with no prior knowledge. By the very late ’50s, the family was able to afford a house in the suburbs with a creek and a wooded hillside behind it. Almost all of his pleasures were with the family. He didn’t have time for golf or sports spectatorship (those he took up later), but got into bridge clubs and developed a network of friends who made their own fun together, usually with children close to the ages of his own. But he did have time to take us on regular two-week camping vacations, mostly in national parks where the children swam and floated on air mattresses, with him in the middle, exuding fun. After the woodsy camps with ice cold ponds and blackberries to pick, they went for variety and discovered the West, the Atlantic Outer Banks, Washington, D.C., and much more. By around 40 years old, Rose Zella, his wife, had become the manager for a Recreational Vehicle company and after a few years, they had an opportunity to buy the company on good terms, and he had the savings to do it. She grew the business rapidly, which led to a life of world travel, houses of their dreams and a two-seater plane, which he learned to fly in his 50s. He taught his children the value of a great marriage, love of family and how to succeed at big things. He was a wonderful grandfather, and became in the last few years a beloved great-grandfather, and will be sorely missed. Please join us for visitation Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. and/or his Memorial Service, officiated by the Rev. Richard Bowyer, at 12:30 p.m. — both at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Also, please come visit with family and friends at a campfire reception/visitation — immediately following at 802 Big Bend Road, Barboursville — home of Lynn & Jim. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Jack with a donation, please consider either St. Andrew by the Sea, 20 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, or your own favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joe Manchin: Precedent demands Senate wait on Barrett confirmation vote
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Marshall's walk-off field goal lifts Fairland over Buckeyes
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Plans for new senior center in Lawrence County up for approval
- Late Young Thundering Herd QB honored with renaming of city block
- Trick-or-treat in Huntington moved to Saturday, Oct. 31
- Robert Murray, outspoken coal miner who battled EPA, dies at 80 of lung disorder
Images
Collections
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Rocco's Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru in Ceredo
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, football
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Honorary Reggie Oliver Square unveiling ceremony
- Photos: Football, Huntington High School vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Early voting begins in Cabell County