HAL EDWARD ENDICOTT, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home July 8, 2020. He was born November 28, 1944 in Salt Rock, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer and Frances Johnson Endicott. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Collins Endicott; children Bryan Endicott and Angela Jackson (Stacy); very special sister Judy Adkins (Robert) and brother Elmer Lee Endicott (Judy); grandchildren Breanne, Anastasia, Brooke and Rachel; great-grandchildren Lilly, Spencer and Remington. Private family graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, by Eric Floyd at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464. Huntington, WV 25709. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

