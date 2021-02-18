HALLIE JOE ADKINS, 70, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday morning, February 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Hallie and Nettie Sansom Adkins. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Joseph Michael Adkins, daughter, Debra Adkins Kitts, and brothers, Jackie Adkins and Robert Adkins. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Karen Adkins, one son, Justin (Candy) Adkins, and granddaughters, Hallie and Karsyn, who were the loves of his life, all from Barboursville, W.Va.; two very special sisters, Polly Adkins and Linda (Bill) Smith, all from Huntington; one brother, Jimmy Adkins of Milton; two additional grandsons, Joseph Michael Adkins II and Toney Kitts, and four additional granddaughters, Megan Vealey, Chelsea Kitts, Michelle Caudill and Jennifer Jimison. He was a graduate of Wayne High School and a retiree from ACF Industries and Teamsters Local 505. He was a member of Friendly United Baptist Church but attended Liberty United Baptist Church. Joe was a strong man with a huge heart who never met a stranger. He was a man of many words and many stories, some factual and some not so factual. Joe was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He had a love for golf, music (singing and playing), watching Hallie Ray play softball and basketball, mowing the lawn with Karsyn on his lap and spending time with his “chosen brothers,” Larry, Charles and Richard Perry, Dale Adkins and Sam Markins. Funeral services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, with visitation beginning at noon for family and 1 p.m. for friends, with burial at Perry Cemetery at a later date. Music provided by Gospel Heritage and Carol Ann Christopher with Elder Eddie McComas and Elder Jackie Walker presiding. A special thank you to Debbie Ludlum (sister-in-law) for all the care and love she provided. Pallbearers will include Justin Adkins, Sam Markins, Samuel Markins, Daniel “Scooter” Davis, Dale Adkins, Jim Chapman, Grayson Davis and Jeremy Winters. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New wedding venue open in Wayne County
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Barboursville man donates personal aircraft to Marshall aviation program
- Clinic capable of doing 3,000 vaccinations a day to open in Cabell County
- LARRY ALLEN LAFON
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- Chesapeake police chief dismissed
- Solutions, resources needed as homelessness becomes increasing threat
- Power outages stretch on as Tri-State deals with winter storm
- Highlanders' Smith drawing recruiters' attention
Images
Collections
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: Winter Weather in Huntington, February 15
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Readers, reporters share images of storm aftermath
- Photos: Valentine My Yard program
- Photos: Marshall University soccer team takes on OVU
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Fairland
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Chesapeake vs. South Point
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte