HANNAH ELIZABETH WALKER, 30, of Milton, W.Va., passed away April 30, 2021; after a long struggle with addiction and mental illness, she joins the many others who are gone much too soon from this overpowering disease. A memorial service in her honor will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Allen Stewart. She was born September 14, 1990, in Charleston, W.Va., daughter of Timothy Stewart Walker of Cottageville, W.Va., and Margo Arnold Walker of Milton, W.Va. Also surviving are one son, Carson Samuel Jones; brother, Nicholas Lee McCormick; her paternal grandmother, Patricia Walker; and a multitude of loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you