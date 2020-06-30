Essential reporting in volatile times.

HAROLD A. "CORKY" MARTIN JR., 74, of Culloden, passed away June 27, 2020 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He had fought a great battle for two years. He was born June 5, 1946 in Huntington. He grew up in Milton, where he became an Eagle Scout, graduated from Milton High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, July 1965-July 1968, where he was Military Police. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Law Martin; son, John of Clermont, Fla.; and his two sisters, Ann Frazier and Becky Martin, both of Teays Valley, W.Va. Due to coronavirus, there will be no visitation, just a graveside ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, with Chaplain Tracy Call officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

