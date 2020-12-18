HAROLD DAVID “WILKIE” SHULL, 45, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born September 10, 1975, in Cabell County, a son of Connie Sue Ours and the late Wendell Wilkie Shull Jr. He is also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Ours. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Whitney Shull and Mya Shull; girlfriend, Carrie Nelson; one sister, Alisha Johnson; one brother, Greg Callopi (Tasha); maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Ours; paternal grandfather, Wendell Wilkie Shull Sr.; one nephew, Todd Johnson; and one niece, June Callopi. A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.