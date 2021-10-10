HAROLD LEE HILL, 81, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. He loved his dog, Lucy, cars, wheeling and dealing, rummage sales, auctions and his friends at Copart. He never met a stranger. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born June 13, 1940, in Madison, W.Va., a son of the late Basil and Mildred Berry Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Nicky Lee Hill. He is survived by his fiancée, Patti Ann Blankenship; two daughters, Kathi Spencer and Bridget Graham; three sons, Terry Hill, Harold Hill Jr. and Michael Hill; one brother, Darrell Hill; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; his best friend, Joe Maynard; and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you