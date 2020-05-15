HAROLD WAYNE SULLIVAN, 89, died on May 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in a small farming community in Jackson County, W.Va., and was the son of Willis and Orpha Sullivan. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lucy Andrick Sullivan, brother, Lawrence, and sister, Leona Woods. He is the father of three daughters, Nancy Holliday (Doc) of Columbia, Mo., Sandra Sowards (Jeff) of Gainesville, Fla., and Jennifer Spoor (Steve) of Culloden, W.Va. He has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them fishing, checkers and especially playing cards. Granddaughter Summer Shepard said, “He taught me to lose gracefully.” He was a graduate of West Virginia University, where he also received his Master’s degree. He remained a WVU sports fan his entire life. Harold was a born teacher and taught Vocational Agriculture at Hannan High and Milton Junior High before working for the WV Department of Vocational-Technical Education until his retirement. One of the things of which he was most proud was teaching adult education welding school: “Teaching men to weld is teaching them a vocation that gives them a livelihood.” During his time teaching, he sponsored an “American Farmer,” a national recognition for high school agricultural students. He headed many activities with his FFA chapter and initiated the sale of homemade ice cream at the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair at Cedar Lakes. But what Harold is remembered for most are things he did outside of the classroom. He was an avid storyteller and wrote a series of stories called “Back on the Farm” about humorous things that happened to him when he was a boy. He loved to read these stories to anyone who would listen. After retirement, he hand-crafted Nativity stables and sold them at craft shows and at “Tamarack: The Best of WV.” The stables were carefully detailed works of art, reflecting his strong carpentry skills. He said his “biggest disappointment" later in life was when he could no longer physically make the stables. He had a lifelong love of music and played the guitar in his own country band, which played at local events for many years. He was an original, a person no one ever forgot. Visitation will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- Huntington figure skating team isolated on Caribbean cruise ship to return home
- Local police are community problem solvers
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Multifaceted success fuels Huntington St. Joseph Prep coach Arkell Bruce
- Cabell County Schools implementing value-added grading; Wayne in process of finalizing policy
Images
Collections
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade