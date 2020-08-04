Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HARRISON WOODROW "HARRY" HOBBS, 77 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 29, 1943, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Arthur Woodrow and Rosalee Workman Hobbs. Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and served in the Vietnam War, a graduate of Marshall University, was owner of Barboursville Block Manufacturing and Barboursville Transfer. Harry had a genuine love of drag racing. He is survived by his loving wife, Paulette Taylor Hobbs; daughter, Angela Hobbs of Lewis Center, Ohio; son, Jeffrey Arthur Hobbs (Magan) of Milton; sister, Barbara Sue VanMeter (Elmer) of Lesage, W.Va.; grandchildren, Caleb Hobbs (Christa), Logan Hobbs and Dominick Crank; great-grandchildren, Kairi Hobbs, Kaiden Hobbs and Elijah Crank. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions be made to https://fundraise.als.net/harryhobbs.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.