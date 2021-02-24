HARRY RONALD HIXENBAUGH, 83, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 21, 2021, at home. He was born October 14, 1937, in Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Woisnet Hixenbaugh. Harry retired from Supervalu and currently worked at Autozone in Barboursville, W.Va. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hixenbaugh, son, David Hixenbaugh, and stepson, Brandon Stepp. He is survived by his wife, Gail Davis Hixenbaugh; one daughter, Christine Sheppard; stepdaughters, Ronda Church (Grover) and their daughter Julianna, and Jenny Crump and her sons Jake and Josh Crump; two grandchildren, Amy Dimaigo and Allison Hixenbaugh; three great-grandchildren, Liam Dimaigo, Rilyn Simpson and Kynen Simpson; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Jamie Clagg officiating. Burial will be private for family and friends at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.