HARRY RONALD "RONNIE" HARSHBARGER, 87, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home. He was born February 9, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Hobart R. Harshbarger and Julia A. Shy Harshbarger. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Ronald Harshbarger. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Freddie Esther Harshbarger; one brother, Donald; sisters, Peggy Harshbarger Mayo and Mary McCallister; son, Roger (Cyndi); special granddaughter, Carlie Marie; along with good friends, Don and Shane Thompson, Jim and Carolyn Washington and Russell and Jack Hesson. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a police officer for the city of Huntington and member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was president of the Huntington Claims Association and retired from Continental Insurance Company in Nashville, Tennessee. His hobbies were fishing and racing stock cars for 20 years in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

