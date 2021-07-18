HAZEL MAE KIRBY, 95, of Ona, passed away on July 15, 2021, at her home. She was born July 6, 1926, in Milton, a daughter of the late Andrew and Rachel Lykins Gwinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vintson G. Kirby; and three sons, Jessie Kirby, Daniel Kirby and Bruce Kirby. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Wanda and Bobby Joe Morrison of Milton, Larry and Sandra Kirby of Culloden, Sandra and Ken Dennison of Ona, James and Kim Kirby of Milton, Patrick Kirby of Huntington and Greg Kirby of Ona; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. According to her wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

