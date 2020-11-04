Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HEATHER RENEE CLAY, 43, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1976, in Cabell County, a daughter of Roger Dale Johnson and Dona Jean Gue Wiley (Bill). She is also survived by her husband, Clifford Jason Clay; one son, Clifford Allen Clay; one brother, Heath Johnson (Shannon); special caregiver, Sarah Porter; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jody Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Cemetery. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.