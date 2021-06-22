HELEN KATHRYN McCLURE, 101, of Barboursville, passed away June 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Kevin Lantz. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born June 12, 1920, in Slagle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Edgar and Fannie Perry Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bascom "Bill" McClure. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Kessel, Clarence Jr., Juanita Griffith, Jack Bailey, Max Bailey, Billy McCormick, Ronald Bailey and Donald Bailey; stepdaughter, Shirley McClanahan; and her nephew, Gregory Griffith. She is survived by her grandsons, Jamy McClanahan (Tracy) and Joey McClanahan (Lexi); great-granddaughter, Alyssa McClanahan; nieces and nephews, Kay Nisbet, Nikke Bailey, Bill Kessel, Jim Bailey, Jack Bailey, Patty Gingerich, Kellie Campbell and Jackie Hickey; and her great-nephew, Gregory Griffith. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

