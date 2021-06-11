HELEN LOUISE CASHION, 85, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 10, 2021. She was born March 5, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roy and Rose Fugate. She is survived by her husband, William Arthur Cashion; two sons, William A. “Buzzy” Cashion Jr. (Tammy “Peg”) of Branchland, W.Va., and Stephen Ronald Cashion of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Tyler Brent and Tiffany Dawn Cashion; great-grandson, Aiden Glover; and special friend, Amber “Sis” Williams. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

