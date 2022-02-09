HELEN LOUISE GARRETSON, 91, of Barboursville, went to be with her Lord on February 6, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center. She was born on June 10, 1930, at Wildcat in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Carey (Ted) and Rachel Adkins Eden. She was a member of Sunrise Temple Baptist Church for 39 years. She loved nothing more than being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always cooking and baking for her family and was a very avid Scrabble player. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luther (Luke) Garretson; her brother, Charles Eden; and a son-in-law, Allen Keefer. She is survived by her two sisters, Frances Roma and Mary Eden, both of Barboursville; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rachel and Dale Ashworth of Barboursville, Brenda Keefer of Kodak, Tenn.; and her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jack Garretson of Barboursville and Andy and Angie Garretson of Hamlin, W.Va.; and her grandchildren, Christy and Johnny Ray, Robby and Becky Ashworth, Amy and Darin Lloyd, Diana and Michael Hayes, Chris and Jamie Boyle, Lori and Matt Bailey, Cindi and Matt Plymale, Emili Garretson, Tara and Shaun Kitchen, Jacob and Molly Garretson and Coy Garretson; 20 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville with Rev. Mark Finley officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

