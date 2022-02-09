HELEN LOUISE GARRETSON, 91, of Barboursville, went to be with her Lord on February 6, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center. She was born on June 10, 1930, at Wildcat in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Carey (Ted) and Rachel Adkins Eden. She was a member of Sunrise Temple Baptist Church for 39 years. She loved nothing more than being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always cooking and baking for her family and was a very avid Scrabble player. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luther (Luke) Garretson; her brother, Charles Eden; and a son-in-law, Allen Keefer. She is survived by her two sisters, Frances Roma and Mary Eden, both of Barboursville; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rachel and Dale Ashworth of Barboursville, Brenda Keefer of Kodak, Tenn.; and her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jack Garretson of Barboursville and Andy and Angie Garretson of Hamlin, W.Va.; and her grandchildren, Christy and Johnny Ray, Robby and Becky Ashworth, Amy and Darin Lloyd, Diana and Michael Hayes, Chris and Jamie Boyle, Lori and Matt Bailey, Cindi and Matt Plymale, Emili Garretson, Tara and Shaun Kitchen, Jacob and Molly Garretson and Coy Garretson; 20 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville with Rev. Mark Finley officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Marshall has its four finalists for AD spot
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- Brandon Lawson: Strong cold front brings an end to the warmer temperatures
- Men sentenced for role in Huntington drug ring
- ELZIE SEYMOUR “BUCK” CLARY
Collections
- Photos: National Signing Day press conference for Marshall
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: "ACT Now Coalition" official launch
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts 13th birthday celebration
- Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at Pro Nails and Spa