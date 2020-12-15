HELEN LOUISE KING, 86 of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 12, 2020. Helen was born July 31, 1934, in Barboursville, W.Va., the daughter of Charlie and Ethel Williams Cole. Helen was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and was formerly a member of Milton Baptist Church where she was a youth choir leader, played the piano and was active with the youth and ladies fellowship. Helen was a retired bookkeeper from the local insurance agencies in Milton and Hurricane. Helen loved to travel, enjoyed camping and boating and enjoyed her family. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond King; and son, Mark King; her sister, Alice Marie Cole Lewis; and her brother, George Cole; and sister-in-law, Boots Cole. She is survived by son, Charles B. "Chuck" King; daughter-in-law, Tracey L. King; and four grandchildren, Garett King (Jessica) and their children Ezra and Clementine, grandson Benjamin King (Stacie), granddaughter Kaitlyn "Katy" King-Moore (Will) and her children Eliza and Louis Moore, and grandson Matthew King. Private graveside services for immediate family will be conducted by Pastor Aaron Karr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Village at Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504 where for the past two years, Helen has received the best of care. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

