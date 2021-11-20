HELEN MAE GLOVER, 85, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Chapman Cemetery. She was born April 13, 1936, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Isaac and Lonie Catherine Chapman Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell Meadows and Paul Glover; one sister; and four brothers. She is survived by five children, Esta Chandler (Homer), Rita Chapman (Keith), Pama Hively (Clarence), Marie Chapman and Charles “Buddy” Meadows (Cathy); sisters, Nannie Costello, Edna Browning, Florence Boster and Mary Lucas; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

