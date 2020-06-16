Essential reporting in volatile times.

HELEN NEVADA COOPER, 97, of Barboursville, passed away June 12, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor George Leese. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born April 25, 1923, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Russell Lee and Inez Welch Chapman. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Lee Tinsley, her second husband, Charles A. Miller and her third husband, Lones Cooper; sons Robert Lee Tinsley and Frederick R. Miller. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcella and Fred Mynatt of Knoxville, Tenn.; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles A. “Chuck” Jr. and Gail Miller of Southwest Ranches, Fla.; daughter-in-law Linda Miller of New Freedom, Pa.; grandsons Tim Mynatt and wife Angie, Charles “Drew” Andrew Miller III and wife Nicole; granddaughters Tiffany Miller Robbins and husband Stephen, Diana Miller Dungan and husband John. Helen had six great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

