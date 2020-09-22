Essential reporting in volatile times.

HENRY CREMEANS passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home after a long illness. He was born to the late Clarence and Ruby Cremeans in 1930. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shelba Jean Cremeans; his devoted son, Bryan Lee Cremeans (Lura); two precious granddaughters, Michelle Cremeans and Erin Cremeans; and a very special great-granddaughter, Aspen Mae Holley; a brother, Irvin Cremeans (Darlene); a sister, Helen Nance; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Clay; and several nieces and nephews. Henry was a member of Christ Community Church. He was a retired educator and principal who spent the majority of his career working for the Wayne County Board of Education. He served his country and received a Purple Heart in the Korean War. Henry enjoyed gardening and bluegrass music but one of his greatest joys was fishing with his son. He loved being with his family. He will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Seth Young officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

