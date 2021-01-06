HENRY LEE CHAPMAN, 85, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born August 24, 1935, in Milton, W.Va., son of the late Gordon and Verba Nida Chapman. He was retired from ACF Industries and was a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Templeton Chapman; one daughter, Teresa Sexton of Huntington; two sons, Don Chapman and Ron Chapman, both of Culloden; two stepdaughters, Nancy Keenan and Cindy Morris, both of Milton; two sisters, Linda Dean of Barboursville and Beulah Dixon of Huntington; three brothers, Gordon Chapman Jr. and David Chapman, both of Culloden, and Fred Chapman of Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Private services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
