HENRY STAMPER, 92, of Huntington, passed from this life to gain his eternal home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Henry was born May 20, 1929, in Chapmanville, W.Va. He was the son of the late Leslie and Maggie (Eplion) Stamper. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of sixty-three years, Rena Stamper, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Henry had a kind and humble spirit. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a member of Community Freewill Baptist Church. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Mike Plants officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing, pallative care and chaplains on the Fifth Floor of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
