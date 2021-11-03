HERBERT LEE DEAL, 69, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born May 21, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Herbert Lee Deal Sr. and Jacqueline Ruth Porter Deal. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Parker Deal; one daughter, Leann Lawhorn of Barboursville; one son, James Deal (Misti) of Glenwood; four sisters, Sandy Arthur of South Point, Ohio, Janet Evans of Rush, Ky., Connie Nelson of Huntington and Terri Grimmett of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Aaron Lawhorn, Tyler Deal, James Schnegg, Kyle Lawhorn and Tara Stevens, who was thought of as a daughter. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

