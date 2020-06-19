HERMAN ADKINS JR., 74, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jamie Clay. Burial will be at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. He was born March 21, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Herman and Virginia Adkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era, and retired from Special Metals Corporation. Herman loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devout Christian and was known for his kind, giving soul, and loved his daughter and son more than life. He is survived by daughter, Rachael Martin (Cody), and son, Larry Adkins (Heather Cashdollar), both of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and their mother, Margaret Walker of Huntington; two sisters, Drema Dean (Richard) of Barboursville and Gilberta “Bertie” Simmons of Northfield, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Diana Adkins and Linda Adkins, both of Barboursville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Brenda McClellan, and two brothers, Gary and Merle “Dee Dee” Adkins; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers serving will be Larry Adkins, Cody Martin, Dewain Adkins, Dax Adkins, Logan Adkins, Brady Adkins, Chance Jackson and Devin Jackson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
