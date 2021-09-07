HESTER ANN ESTEP RAMEY, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., passed peacefully on September 4, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 29, 1944, to the late George Estep and Olive Adkins Sichol. She was the wife of 56 years to the late Dexter Dale Ramey. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Kay Ramey. She is survived by her children, Denise and Rob Munyon of Galloway, Ohio, Connie and Shawn Edwards of Charleston, S.C., Dale and Beth Ramey of Branchland, W.Va., and Becky and Scott Parsons of Branchland, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, David, Samantha, Savannah, Candace, Austin and Zac; in addition to four step-grandchildren; one brother, George and Beverly Estep of Orient, Ohio; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. At her request, graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Ramey Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with Garland Perry and Homer Adkins officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

