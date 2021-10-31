HESTER ANNETTE MCCALLISTER, 82, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. She was born April 14, 1939, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Cecil and Vennie Reynolds Hall. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Adam McCallister, and three brothers. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob McCallister; three sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Jennifer McCallister, Barboursville, Eugene and Sandra McCallister, Barboursville, and Ernie and Brenda McCallister of Galloway, W.Va.; one brother, Jay Hall of Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

