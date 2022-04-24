HEZ RICHARD "OLD BLUE" MILLS, 83, of Barboursville, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022, at home. He was born July 2, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late Hez and Goldie Lusher Mills. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rosa Jean Ross Mills; sisters, Marcella Wilmoth and Betty Johnson. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia with 37 ½ years of service and was a member of Gloryway Baptist Church. He is survived by his second wife, Patricia Ann Davis Mills; one daughter, Helen Kay and Jerry Atteberry; one son, Richard A. and Linda Mills; two sisters, Charlene Cryser and Peggy Mays; one brother, Buddie Mills; three grandchildren, Richie Mills, Alan Atteberry, and Brian Atteberry; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Atteberry, Kinley Atteberry, and Camryn Hunter; two great-great-grandchildren, Rose Atteberry and David Mills; and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to their close family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
