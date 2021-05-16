HOMER C. "BUNK" PERRY, 94, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Burch and Pastor Monty Foster. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born November 4, 1926, a son of the late Homer C. Perry Sr. and Luna Peyton from Salt Rock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a very special aunt, Nellie Perry of Salt Rock. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Helen Louise Perry, and one daughter, Tracy R. Arthur, of Barboursville. Bunk retired from INCO/Special Metals and then worked for Esquire Country Club. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion Post 177, Barboursville Baptist Church and was also an avid golfer. Special thanks for all the love and support from neighbors, friends and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

