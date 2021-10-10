HOMER CARL BURD, 73, of Lesage, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born January 28, 1948, in Cabell County, a son of the late Herman and Olive Christian Burd. He was a truck driver and mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 17 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Elaine Ross Burd; four daughters, Carla Burge (Philip), Lisa Carey (Brett), Robin Burd and Karen Plybon (Donnie); three sons, Homer Burd (Samantha), Travis Burd (Jenniffer) and Robert Burd; two sisters, Tina Kirk and Sonjia Buzzel (Rob); three brothers, Arthur Burd, Ronald Burd and Jason Burd; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you