HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR., 81, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born May 14, 1940, in Mason County, a son of the late Homer and Margaret Roach Brumfield. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers. He retired from ACF industries and served in the United States Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Quilla Chapman Brumfield; two daughters, Pamala Hart (Doug) and Kamala Driggers (Kesley); three grandchildren, April Riffey (Brett), Trevor Dorey, Chelsey Cotton; four great-grandchildren, Makayla Burky, Kinsley Riffey, Emma Harris and Olivia Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jeff Dailey officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests social distancing and that masks be worn. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

