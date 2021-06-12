HOWARD M. PEYTON, 71, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Toney Hill Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Matt Boggs officiating. He was born July 27, 1949, in Milton, a son of the late Howard and Geraldine Jenkins Peyton. He was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1967. He was a co-owner and national officer of the American Cruisers Motorcycle Club and was fondly known as “Snowman.” He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra Reynolds Peyton; one daughter, Tammy Fitzegerald; one granddaughter, Peyton Shea Fitzegerald; brothers-in-law, Les Reynolds and Rex Reynolds (Judy); and two special cousins, Dwaine Cooper and David Ashworth; and a host of nephews and their families. The family would like to thank Lisa, his hospice nurse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brothers of the Wheel Mother Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Apple Grove, WV 25502. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

