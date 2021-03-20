HOWARD RAY MEADOWS, 74, of Ona, W.Va., husband of Carol Bailey Arkell, passed away suddenly at home on March 18, 2021. He was born October 29, 1946, in Cabell County. He was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart. Howard retired from AT&T and was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a greeter and sang in the choir. He was an avid bowler for many years at Strike Zone and loved his time spent being a coach and sports official for so many youth in the area. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Markin Meadows, parents, James Meadows and Violet Hatfield Meadows, brother, Richard Meadows, and grandson, Jonathan Long. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Leslie and Doug Frost and their sons Aaron and Kyle of Ona, W.Va., Jimmy Meadows of Manassas, Va., Bobby Meadows and Lisa Penny and their daughter Nancy of Manassas, Va., Tyler and Tracy Arkell and their sons Chase and Dylan Arkell of Charleston, W.Va., and Evan and Becky Arkell and their daughters Bailey and Carlie Arkell of Huntington, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ed Steen; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Diane Meadows; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ona Little League. All services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

