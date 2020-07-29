Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUGH DAVID PAULEY, 84, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away July 17, 2020, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, Georgia. He was born January 6, 1936, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, a son of the late George W. and Anna Taylor Pauley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Pauley; two sons, Darryl Pauley and Robert “Bobby” Pauley; sisters, Willa Chapman and Clara Rowsey; grandchildren, Chad Pauley, Bryan Pauley, Brent Pauley and Shawna Pauley Hush; and great-grandchildren, Reese Pauley, Elijah Pauley, Avery Hush, Aubrey Hush and Axel Hush. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

