IMOGENE VIRGINIA DAILEY, 96, of Milton, W.Va., passed away May 8, 2022. She was born February 11, 1926, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Tena Conner Finley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Dailey. She is survived by three daughters, Leoda Clark (Stephen), Tena Crawford (Rick) and Carol Jordan (Gene); five grandchildren, Kristin Doan (Thomas), Danielle Johnson (Wes), Erin O’Dell (Bryan), Dustin Jordan and Taylor Jordan (Ben); eight great-grandchildren, Riley and Caden Doan, Drew, Eli and Clay Johnson, Alec and Zoey O’Dell and Emery Burton; and one special niece, Jane Finley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chuck Elkins and Pastor Kim Stone. Burial will be in Balls Gap/Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

