Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


INA FAYE BACHAND, 71, of Milton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born July 6, 1948, in Culloden, a daughter of the late Lacy and Lorraine Dingess Woodard. She is survived by her husband, Richard Bachand; two sons, Kevin (Krystal) Goodpaster of Lesage and Kelly (Marsha) Goodpaster of Milton; one sister, Sharon Board of Huntington; one brother, Mike Woodard of Ona; and three grandchildren, Louden Goodpaster, Seth Goodpaster and Olivia Goodpaster. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Allen Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.