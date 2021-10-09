IRA “JOE” NOBLE SR., 78, Ona, W.Va. — Jesus called Joe into His arms in Heaven on October 5, 2021. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis McNeer Noble, and was her precious, loving husband for 57 years. God blessed them with four wonderful children: Ira Joe Noble Jr. (Sonya), Julie Brumfield (Steve), P.J. Noble (Misty Dawn) and Jeanne Lunsford (Greg). He dearly loved his seven grandchildren: Michael Brumfield (Caitlin), Ian Noble, Jenny Brumfield, Erin Page (Austin), Gracie Brumfield, Eric Noble, Luke Lunsford; and his four great-grandchildren: Zander Michael and Maddox James Brumfield, Edison James and Truman Noble Page. Joe loved and was loved by a very special niece and nephew, Kim Nelson (Brad), Skip Bailey and Missy Bailey, as well as many more relatives and friends. Joe was born April 8, 1943, in Huntington, the son of his blessed Christian mother, Gladys Noble, and father, Gene Noble. His parents preceded him in death, along with his sister, Barbara Bailey. His mother-in-law and father-in-law, Verna and Paul McNeer, also preceded him in death. Joe was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1961. He was also a graduate of Marshall University, where he received his B.A. in Education and M.A. in Administration. He was a faithful member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, the Willing Workers Sunday School class and the Gideons. He served as an educational administrator for 35 years in Cabell County, finishing up the last 17 years of his career at Ona Elementary as principal. He was also a member of the WV Principals Association and Summer Food Program Supervisor. Joe touched many lives and was a wonderful example to the youth that he served. He was loved and respected for his fairness, kindness and witty sense of humor. He coached many school basketball teams and enjoyed supporting his own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and activities. Joe loved playing softball at Barr Field. He had many precious friends and memories, especially with his mentor and close friend, Ben Horton. His most earnest wish is for you to join him in Heaven by accepting Christ as your Savior. “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” John 14:6 NKJV. Pallbearers for the service are: Luke Lunsford, Ian Noble, Eric Noble, Michael Brumfield, Steve Brumfield, Skip Bailey and Austin Page. Joe also had many close and beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends that held a special place in his heart. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Special Metals plant continuing to operate despite strike, company official says
- Marshall University student files a lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Ethics clear in potential hiring of Smith at MU
- Editorial: Mayor sets deadline for Marshall baseball stadium decision
- Milton gas station shooting death case heads to grand jury
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Charges dismissed against 2002 murder suspects after DNA evidence casts doubt
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: Fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Fall Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Marshall football falls to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro
- Photos: West Virginia hero Hershel "Woody" Williams celebrates 98th birthday
- Photos: Marshall conducts annual Unity Walk