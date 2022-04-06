IRVIN ALLEN “POPPY” PINGLEY, 82, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after a short illness. He was born October 5, 1939, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Martha Orndorff Pingley and Guy Aubrey Pingley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Aubrey Pingley, his first wife, Dorothy F. Pingley, and his second wife, Jetta Neil Pingley. He grew up in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, spent most of his life there and returned often for visits. He was a Vietnam veteran who loved his country fiercely. He was a retired truck driver and business owner. In 2004, he relocated to West Virginia, where he and his wife, Jetta, operated a small business until her passing in 2018. They enjoyed life to the fullest and spent every moment possible with their grandson. He spent his final years living with his daughter, grandson and beloved cat, Mango Merle. Irvin loved to travel and had the most vivid memories of his life’s events that he loved to share. Anyone who ever met him loved him. There simply was no kinder human. He is survived by his daughter, Earlene Sharp Anglin of Culloden, and one grandson, Grayson Anglin. He is also survived by one cousin, Ruth Rickard, beloved nephews-in-law, Dennis (Libby) Funk, Donald (Linda) Funk and Lynn (Patsy) Funk, and countless lifelong dear friends. Please join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va., with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
