IVA MAE SHAFFER, 87, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1933, at Barboursville, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel Bates. Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Junior Shaffer. In addition to her husband and her parents, Iva was preceded in death by four brothers, Herschel, Melvin, Bud and Harless Bates, and one sister, Wilma Holley. Iva was an avid Christian and attended Barker Ridge United Baptist Church faithfully, until she was no longer able. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her family and cherished many memories throughout her life. Iva is survived by her children: son, Harold Thomas and Elizabeth Shaffer of Ona, son, John and Nina Shaffer of Ona, and bonus daughters, Leigh Webb of Indiana, Jessie and Nathan Parker of Milton, Fla., and Peggy and Billy Brown of Milton, Fla. In addition to her children, Iva is survived by grandchildren, John Thomas and Becky Shaffer of Ona, Joshua and Kayla Shaffer of Ona, Vicky Schawe of Melbourne, Ky., Billy Shaffer of Proctorville, Ohio, Bobby Shaffer of Milton, Kandace and Glen Freeman of Huntington, and Marlanna and John Trent of Huntington; close neighbor, Terry Bullock; and special caregiver, Regina Arbogast; along with a host of other family members including brothers, Cecil and Ronnie Bates, and sisters, Garnet Blake, Esther Perry, Carolyn Murphy and Sue Hensley. Iva’s great-grandchildren, Ryan, Colton, Lynnzie, Emmy and Cici Shaffer, were the five little lights of her life and brought her the most joy each day. Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Barker Ridge United Baptist Church by Pastor Roger Smathers and Minister Josh Shaffer. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
