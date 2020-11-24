IVAN FOREST KNAPP, 91, of Milton, passed away November 21, 2020, at home. He was born September 29, 1929, in Cabell County, a son of the late Faunie Knapp Layne and James Cooper. He retired from Owens-Illinois. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Jo Hayes Knapp; one daughter, Debbie Kay Davis; one son, Gregory Brent Knapp; grandchildren, Melissa (Deidra), Andrea and Jason (Mayra); six great-grandchildren, Isabela, Leila, Teige, Trent, Terah and Emma; several brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

