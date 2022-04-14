IVAN LEE EDMONDS, 75, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away April 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1946, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late Catherine Edmonds Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Murphy Edmonds. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Traysea and Matthew Moresea; and two grandchildren, Maria and Max Moresea. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Charlie Mays. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a member for many years. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

