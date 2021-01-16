Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.