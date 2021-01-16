IZORA MARGIE SCARBERRY, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 13, 2021, at home. She was born April 12, 1929, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elijah and Virginia Shafer Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Scarberry, and two sons, Roger Scarberry and Ronnie Scarberry. She is survived by her children, Sheilia Linkous of Huntington, Dreama Young of Huntington, Roy K. Scarberry of Milton, Sandra Byrd of Milton, Edward Scarberry of Columbus, Ohio, Kenneth Scarberry of Glenwood, W.Va., Anna Black of Milton, Clifford “Popcorn” Scarberry of Milton and LaDonna Powell of Milton; 32 grandkids; 79 great-grandkids; 29 great-great-grandkids; and one special son-in-law, Albert Linkous. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dorin Garrett. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.