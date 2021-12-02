JACK DEWAYNE DARST, 86, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his wife, Janice, on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after a short and sudden illness. He was born August 12, 1935, in Cabell County, the son of the late Hollis and Ruth Darst. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Webb Darst, seven siblings, Opal Boling, Vivian Garlick, Betty Holley, Patricia Eagle and Edna Dean, and two infant siblings, Pete and Elenor Darst, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Garrett and son-in-law Dorin, two granddaughters that were the lights of his life, Emily and Kayla. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army during the 1950s, traveling to many places including Germany and France; many years later he returned to West Virginia and for the second time in his life found his childhood sweetheart, Janice, and they married and started a family. Throughout his life he worked many jobs, including painter, roofer and truck driver. He eventually retired from the Milton Street Department. His greatest accomplishment in life was at the age of 80, after the passing of his wife, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and started attending Barker Ridge Baptist Church. He was baptized a month later by his son-in-law, Dorin, and Pastor Roger. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at Barker Ridge Baptist Church on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Smathers officiating. Burial will be in Webb Cemetery. 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- REV. JAMES WILLIAM DEMOSS
- JAMES PAUL DILLON
- Bond increased in Lawrence County cases
Collections
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Photos: 63rd annual Model Railroad Show
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before WKU game
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: 2021 Ironton Christmas Parade
- Photos: Thundering Herd falls to the Hilltoppers, 53-21