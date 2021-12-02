JACK DEWAYNE DARST, 86, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his wife, Janice, on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after a short and sudden illness. He was born August 12, 1935, in Cabell County, the son of the late Hollis and Ruth Darst. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Webb Darst, seven siblings, Opal Boling, Vivian Garlick, Betty Holley, Patricia Eagle and Edna Dean, and two infant siblings, Pete and Elenor Darst, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Garrett and son-in-law Dorin, two granddaughters that were the lights of his life, Emily and Kayla. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army during the 1950s, traveling to many places including Germany and France; many years later he returned to West Virginia and for the second time in his life found his childhood sweetheart, Janice, and they married and started a family. Throughout his life he worked many jobs, including painter, roofer and truck driver. He eventually retired from the Milton Street Department. His greatest accomplishment in life was at the age of 80, after the passing of his wife, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and started attending Barker Ridge Baptist Church. He was baptized a month later by his son-in-law, Dorin, and Pastor Roger. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at Barker Ridge Baptist Church on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Smathers officiating. Burial will be in Webb Cemetery. 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

