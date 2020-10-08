JACK WINSTON BLACK, of Milton, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence Franklin Black and Lovie Chapman Black. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Black, and son-in-law, Dr. John Lipscomb Ulmer. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Laura Black Ulmer, and grandchildren, John Lipscomb Ulmer Jr. “Jack” and Emily Ann Ulmer, all of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Jack was born in Milton, West Virginia. As a youth he had a newspaper route in Milton and rode his bike around town to get all papers delivered on time. He grew up near the covered bridge and spent many hours playing beneath and around it, appreciating its historic beauty. He graduated from Milton High School and attended Marshall University and WV Institute of Technology, where he studied mechanical engineering. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in active duty 1952-1956, followed by Active Recall 1956-1960. Jack married Judith Ann Burgess on December 20, 1958, in Barboursville, W.Va., and then moved to Milton, where he spent the remainder of his life. He enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of Ben Hogan. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was an usher. He enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and was meticulous about his grass and yard. He was a friend to all and a good neighbor. He loved being a grandfather to Jack and Emily and was a devoted husband and father. His gentle spirit and genuine human kindness will be missed by everyone who knew him. A private service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
