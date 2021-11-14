JACKIE DALE WOOTEN, 76, of Huntington, passed away November 11, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. He was born October 6, 1945, in Huntington, a son of the late Maxie and Jean Villars Wooten. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ronna and Butch Culp of Huntington; one son, Jeremy Dale Wooten of Milton; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry and Bunny Wooten and Danny Wooten, all of Milton; grandchild, Cody Culp; companion, Penny Wooten; and step-grandchildren, James Claypool and Crissy Nichols. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
