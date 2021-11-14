JACKIE DALE WOOTEN, 76, of Huntington, passed away November 11, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. He was born October 6, 1945, in Huntington, a son of the late Maxie and Jean Villars Wooten. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ronna and Butch Culp of Huntington; one son, Jeremy Dale Wooten of Milton; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry and Bunny Wooten and Danny Wooten, all of Milton; grandchild, Cody Culp; companion, Penny Wooten; and step-grandchildren, James Claypool and Crissy Nichols. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you