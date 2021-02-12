JACKIE “JACK” DONALD WOODARD, 86, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a short illness. He was born September 27, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late Charlie and Ilma Woodard. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clint, William and Buck Woodard; nephew, Kelly S. Woodard; and three sisters, Frances, Edith and Mildred. He is survived by four sisters, Elsie Wroten of St. Albans, Mary, Beverly and Pat, nephew, Tracy Woodard (Kelly Jo), all of Milton, W.Va., and several other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends on Kilgore Creek. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Burial will follow in the Culloden Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and please practice safe distancing and please wear your masks. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.