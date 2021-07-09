JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER, of Barboursville, born Oct. 20, 1940, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 6, 2021, after a short, heroic battle with complications from a brain tumor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnis and Gladys Yeager, and his brother, Chuck Yeager. He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Yeager, his wife of almost 60 years; three daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Paul Jakaitis, Jackie and Toufik Boutouis, Andrea and Brian Knost; his faithful sister, Karen (Paul) Turman; seven grandchildren, Katy, Alexandria, Antoinette, Spencer, Samy, Sophie and Sarah; four great-grandchildren that brought joy to his life, Zoey, Kennedy, Delaney and Johanna; two aunts, Joan Gross and Jean Mays; a brother-in-law, Phil Graham (Audrie); several nephews and nieces; Alexis Mylar; and his beloved cats, Newman, Henry, Junior and Bella. A “Jack” of all trades, he started delivering newspapers as a young boy; worked at Inco; ran and owned many businesses including Brady Hardware, Antique stores and Model train stores; was an avid gun collector and dealer; and built many homes. He had a smile that could thaw a block of ice, and a soothing, upbeat voice that could draw a cat down from a tree. He will be remembered as a fiercely devoted husband, Dad, brother, son and friend to all. His passions included history, traveling the scenic routes, collecting all things, storytelling, eating good meals, getting one more thing done, watching and feeding the wildlife from his front porch, and cats. As a lifelong resident of Barboursville, he loved serving and beautifying his community. He was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and numerous other organizations. The family thanks all the doctors and medical staff that cared for him, with special thanks to Dr. Kevin Yingling and Dr. Noah Poznanski. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ona (www.littlevictories.org). Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with funeral service at 1 p.m. by Reverend Dr. Ed Grant and Pastor Kevin Lantz at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will be in Yeager Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks to once again light night skies in 2021
- 25 years later, memories of Scottown fireworks explosion are still fresh
- School clothing allowance applications open through July
- Eight malnourished animals seized from Milton property
- Ironton council member arrested for breaking and entering
- Huntington Prep to return in 2021-22 season
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Cornwell leaves Huntington Police Department with understanding of empathy
- Huff has Herd atop C-USA 2022 recruiting ranks
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
Collections
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool
- Photos: HHS football begins summer workout
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: Kindred Communications' "Dawg Dazzle" 2021
- Photos: Patriotic Concert with the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm at Tower Food Fair
- Photos: HPD officers honored during retirement ceremony
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Village of South Point Cruise-In