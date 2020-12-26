JACKIE NOTTINGHAM, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born August 25, 1940, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Homer and Maggie Hughes Nottingham. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Moore, Ana Pratt, Frankie King and Helen Wrightsel, and two brothers, Carl Nottingham and Bill Nottingham. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. No words can express the loss to his many nieces, nephews and friends. No one will forget Jackie’s joy and kindness when ever they saw him.

