JACOB WESLEY HESS, 42, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1977, a son of Joseph and Loraine Yates Hess. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons, Caleb, Ethan and Ziggy; one sister, Ashley Cherry (Jacob); one brother, Bradley Hess; maternal grandparents, Dewey and Patricia Yates; and many other close family members. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John F. and Garnett Hess. Jacob graduated in 1995 from Cabell Midland High School and continued his education at Marshall University, where he earned 2 Bachelor of Science Degrees. He spent time working with the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Society, hosting train excursions and working in the train yard. Music was an essential part of his life, both listening to and playing it. Jacob worked with Riverside Recovery Services, where he was an inspiration to many, always compassionate and dedicated to his cause of assisting others in fighting their drug demons. He had so much love for his family, and they are left with a void that can’t be filled. Services will be private and burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause dear to Jacob’s heart, Oxford House Inc. Donations can be made on www.networkforgood.org: Scroll down to click on “donate now” and search for Oxford House — please mention Jacob’s name if making a donation.
