JAMES CLAYTON HENDERSON SR., 63, of Ona, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 5, 1958, in Huntington, a son of the late Jimmy Lee and Bessie Jewel Ramey Henderson. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Jr., Robert and Joseph Sr.; and reunited in Heaven with his loving wife, Jacqueline Henderson, who passed on January 3, 2022. He is survived by three daughters, Rachel Henderson (John), Jessica Stephens and Hannah Simpson (Kindra); two sons, James Henderson Jr. (Samual) and Samuel Henderson (April); one sister, Janie Henderson; two brothers, David Henderson (Sandy) and Steve Henderson; four grandchildren, Jewlyanna Turner, Trinity Davis, Harley Turner and Bradley Turner; and one sister-in-law, Pam Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Doug Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
